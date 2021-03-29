2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

A Sydney council bans gas appliances

10 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Canterbury-Bankstown Council
Article image for A Sydney council bans gas appliances

Canterbury-Bankstown Council will ban gas appliances in new apartment buildings in a new green initiative.

The plan will focus on smart technology in future residential developments, including compulsory rooftop solar panels and the banning of gas appliances.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor told Ben Fordham it should remain a choice for individuals.

“Forcing people to get rid of their gas, I mean come on, that is just not necessary to get sensible outcomes.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
EnvironmentNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873