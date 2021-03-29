A Sydney council bans gas appliances

Canterbury-Bankstown Council will ban gas appliances in new apartment buildings in a new green initiative.

The plan will focus on smart technology in future residential developments, including compulsory rooftop solar panels and the banning of gas appliances.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor told Ben Fordham it should remain a choice for individuals.

“Forcing people to get rid of their gas, I mean come on, that is just not necessary to get sensible outcomes.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty