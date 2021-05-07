‘Irresponsible’ Sydney CBD restaurant leaves contact tracers scrambling

Ray Hadley has revealed contact tracers are facing a “herculean task” with one of the Sydney CBD exposure locations.

The XOPP restaurant at Haymarket had more than 100 guests at the time the infected man was there, however provided only single digit check-in figures to NSW Health.

“For goodness sake, we are 15 months into the pandemic. It is not difficult to … just simply register,” Ray said.

“This restaurant has put us at risk!”

Ray lashed the “irresponsible, stupid restaurant”, theorising XOPP may be the missing link given its proximity to quarantine hotels.

“It is quite possible that someone who had worked at that hotel, went and had a feed there for lunch.

“That’s the most plausible explanation, and it’s almost certain they can’t find that person.”

