A four-year-old female Pitbull Terrier named ‘Baxter’ has been stolen from outside a store in the Sydney CBD.

Baxter was tied up by her owner at the intersection of George and Liverpool Streets at around 8:30pm last Friday.

The pitbull has brown colouring and a white chest, and was last seen being taken south on George St.

Police are seeking a Caucasian man and woman in their 20s who may be able to assist with inquiries.