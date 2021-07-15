2GB
Sydney Anglican school closed for deep cleaning after student COVID-19 case

3 hours ago
Ray Hadley
covid-19Meriden SchoolStrathfield
Parents and students have been advised that the Meriden Anglican girls’ school in Strathfield has been closed for cleaning.

The school has been advised a student has tested positive for COVID-19.

There will be no on-site attendance option from today, and staff and students have been asked to self-isolate while contact tracing is underway.

Across the state, 65 people have tested positive for COVID-19 today from 58,000 tests.

 

Image: Google Maps

