Sydney Anglican school closed for deep cleaning after student COVID-19 case

Parents and students have been advised that the Meriden Anglican girls’ school in Strathfield has been closed for cleaning.

The school has been advised a student has tested positive for COVID-19.

There will be no on-site attendance option from today, and staff and students have been asked to self-isolate while contact tracing is underway.

Across the state, 65 people have tested positive for COVID-19 today from 58,000 tests.

Image: Google Maps