Sutherland Hospital emergency department operational despite COVID case
A spokesperson for the South Eastern Sydney Local Health District has reassured the public Sutherland Hospital is fully operational.
A patient in the Sutherland emergency department tested positive to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The hospital underwent deep cleaning, and staff treating the patient were wearing the correct PPE.
“Any staff or patients determined to be at risk of possible exposure will be contacted by the Public Health Unit and health advice provided.”
