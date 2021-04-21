2GB
‘Surreal’ transmission connects students with space-faring astronauts

1 hour ago
Jim Wilson Exclusive
International Space StationWinmalee Public School
Students from a Blue Mountains school have spoken to the International Space Station, in an eleven minute chat which was two years in the making.

Jim Wilson revealed exclusive audio of the conversation between astronauts and the Winmalee Public School students.

Science teacher Alison Broderick told Jim it was all thanks to the Amateur Radio on the ISS (ARISS) program.

“Just hearing that back, it still seems quite surreal hearing that we actually did that last night.”

Click PLAY below to hear the out-of-this-world chat

Image: Getty

AustraliaEducationNewsNSW
