Suffering tourism and hospitality operators made ‘last line of defence’

Border closures enacted by most states against NSW have thrown school holiday plans into chaos.

Western Australia, Tasmania and South Australia have all enacted a hard border, while Queensland and Victoria have declared ‘red zones’ for Sydney.

Tourism and Transport Forum CEO Margy Osmond told Jim Wilson the reaction to the Bondi cluster raises concerns for how some states will respond to the eventual international border reopening.

“‘Consistency’ is not a word we use in terms of Australian border management.”

Many operators are already contacting Sydneysiders who made bookings to offer refunds and credit vouchers, she said.

Sky News commentator Peta Credlin questioned why tourism operators and hospitality workers are “unfairly” being asked to police the closures.

“I do think … most travellers will try and do the right thing, but why is up to the small business to enforce these regulations?

“Why do businesses outside of Sydney have to be the last line of defence?”

