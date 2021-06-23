2GB
Suffering tourism and hospitality operators made ‘last line of defence’

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for Suffering tourism and hospitality operators made ‘last line of defence’

Border closures enacted by most states against NSW have thrown school holiday plans into chaos.

Western Australia, Tasmania and South Australia have all enacted a hard border, while Queensland and Victoria have declared ‘red zones’ for Sydney.

Tourism and Transport Forum CEO Margy Osmond told Jim Wilson the reaction to the Bondi cluster raises concerns for how some states will respond to the eventual international border reopening.

“‘Consistency’ is not a word we use in terms of Australian border management.”

Many operators are already contacting Sydneysiders who made bookings to offer refunds and credit vouchers, she said.

Press PLAY below to hear the tourism industry’s response

Sky News commentator Peta Credlin questioned why tourism operators and hospitality workers are “unfairly” being asked to police the closures.

“I do think … most travellers will try and do the right thing, but why is up to the small business to enforce these regulations?

“Why do businesses outside of Sydney have to be the last line of defence?”

Press PLAY below to hear Peta’s comments in full

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
BusinessNewsNSWTravel
