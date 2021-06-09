Students praised for rallying around school in mourning

Students have rallied together in an incredible way after a Year 12 boy from a Sydney high school took his life.

Schools have extended their support to students of St Joseph’s College in Hunters Hill.

“Well done to the young men at St Joseph’s College for the inspiring support they’re showing each other,” Ben Fordham said.

Press PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments in full

Mental Health Minister Bronnie Taylor told Ben Fordham she commends the message of mateship extended by the students across a number of schools.

“Every suicide is an absolute tragedy.

“By them wrapping themselves around each other like that, in that moment of support, that is more than anything can do. It really is tremendous.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview



If you are experiencing difficulties please contact Lifeline 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.

Image: Facebook