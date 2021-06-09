2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Students praised for rallying around school in mourning

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Bronnie TaylorSt Joseph's College
Article image for Students praised for rallying around school in mourning

Students have rallied together in an incredible way after a Year 12 boy from a Sydney high school took his life.

Schools have extended their support to students of St Joseph’s College in Hunters Hill.

“Well done to the young men at St Joseph’s College for the inspiring support they’re showing each other,” Ben Fordham said.

Press PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments in full

Mental Health Minister Bronnie Taylor told Ben Fordham she commends the message of mateship extended by the students across a number of schools.

“Every suicide is an absolute tragedy.

“By them wrapping themselves around each other like that, in that moment of support, that is more than anything can do. It really is tremendous.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview


If you are experiencing difficulties please contact Lifeline 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.

 

 

Image: Facebook

Ben Fordham
LocalNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873