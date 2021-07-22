2GB
Strathfield Commbank shut down by alleged knowingly COVID-positive patron

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
COMMONWEALTH BANKcovid-19Strathfield
Article image for Strathfield Commbank shut down by alleged knowingly COVID-positive patron

The Commonwealth Bank branch at Strathfield has reportedly been closed for deep cleaning after being visited by a COVID-positive person.

Drive listener Scott tipped Jim Wilson off to the closure through his wife’s employment at the branch, and said the person is believed to have known they were COVID-positive.

“From what I’ve heard so far, I believe all the staff that were in there have been put on two weeks’ leave.”

Press PLAY below to hear the details

The Commonwealth Bank have been contacted for comment.

 

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
LocalNews
