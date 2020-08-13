Storm’s Jason Ryles out of contention for Dragons coaching gig

The Continuous Call Team’s Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell has weighed in on the future of the St George-Illawarra Dragons following Paul McGregor’s departure.

Piggy, a former Dragons star and friend of McGregor, told Mark Levy interim coach Dean Young is unlikely to be offered a permanent job, with the board likely to seek “someone that’s got a bit more experience”.

Mark floated Piggy’s “other great mate” Storm assistant coach Jason Ryles as a potential contender, but while Piggy admitted the two have spoken about the idea, Ryles is keen to stick with his move to England.

“His words to me were ‘no, I’ve got a contract with English rugby union and Eddie Jones, and I’m going to go over there and give it a crack’.

“The Dragons need a lot of work, and … I don’t think putting a new coach in there’s just going to fix everything.

“Frankly, I don’t think Rylsie thinks it’s the right fit for him at this point in time.”

