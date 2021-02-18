‘Storm in a teacup’ over Mick Fuller’s offer to join the NRL

ARLC Chairman Peter V’landys has proposed the NSW Police Commissioner help stamp out player misbehaviour.

Mick Fuller would join the independent commission to try to prevent the bad behaviour that has plagued the game for the last 12 months.

Labor leader Jodi McKay insists the Commissioner cannot do both jobs.

But Mr Fuller told Ben Fordham the opposition to the role is “a little bit of a storm in a teacup.”

“I do lots of other roles that are not linked to my job.

“I’ve got a lot of positive feedback about it but I also understand that not everyone’s going to be happy.”

