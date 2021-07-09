‘Storm in a teacup’: Cricket coach Justin Langer denies rift with senior players

Australian national cricket coach Justin Langer says reports of players’ dissatisfaction with his coaching are less than what they seem.

An end-of-season review of up to 40 players and support staff revealed players were unhappy with his “intense” management.

Langer told James Willis he was surprised by the allegations, and said the team is far more united that the reports would suggest.

“I’ve been to three of the players’ weddings in the last few months.

“Honestly, I thought it was a storm in a teacup.

“[When] we got together before we came to the West Indies, I left feeling like Superman because the players were brilliant about where we were all at as a team.”

Image: Kelly Defina/Getty Images