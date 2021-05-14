‘Stop firing barbs’: Jim Wilson calls out ‘self-promoting’ Prince Harry

Jim Wilson has criticised Prince Harry for “firing barbs” at the Royal Family during a recent interview.

The Duke of Sussex featured on a podcast with Dax Shepherd in the US revealing he wanted to leave the Royal Family in his 20s.

“The Duke of Sussex is back in the spotlight today, are you even surprised anymore?” Jim said.

“Every second day there is a headline including them.”

Jim said his latest shot at the monarchy didn’t sit well with him.

“There is no need to trash your family’s name at every opportunity,” he said.

“If they are serious about the decision [to leave] they have to follow through and a good start would be sop using the royal titles when it suits them, and the self-promotion and firing barbs from the US has to stop.”

Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE