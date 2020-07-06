‘Stop being so bloody selfish!’: Melburnians slammed as NSW border closes

NSW border towns are awaiting further instructions as the border is closed to Melburnians.

Last night, NSW Health confirmed that two cases had already made it across the border into Albury, including one resident who had recently visited Melbourne.

The border closure is stopping anyone from greater Melbourne entering NSW from 12.01am Tuesday, and that will extend to all Victorians from 12.01am on Wednesday.

Albury City Council Mayor Kevin Mack told Ben Fordham no roadblocks have been established yet.

“We’re just waiting with baited breathe.

“I think people have got to stop being so bloody selfish!

“We’re experiencing one of the worst events since World War II and these clowns are not taking it seriously.”

Image: Getty/James D. Morgan