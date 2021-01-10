2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Stick to your principles’: Treasurer..

‘Stick to your principles’: Treasurer discourages unjustified border closures

10 hours ago
Chris Smith
border closuresJosh Frydenberg
Article image for ‘Stick to your principles’: Treasurer discourages unjustified border closures

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has called on the premiers to adopt a “considered” approach to COVID-19 cases in other states and territories.

Mr Frydenberg told Chris Smith NSW has been the “best in class”, controlling outbreaks without shutting down the whole state.

Continued suppression of the virus with proportionate measures will be key to Australia’s economic recovery, he said.

“We have to accept the medical advice, but when it comes to border closures, you’ve got to stick to your principles.

“It needs to be considered action, it needs to be common sense, and of course it needs to be compassionate.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Chris Smith
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873