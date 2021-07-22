Steve Menzies ‘totally’ supportive of decision to rename his grandstand

Manly Sea Eagles legend Steve ‘Beaver’ Menzies is making way for his name to be joined by another at Brookvale Oval.

The late Immortal Bob Fulton’s name is to be scrubbed off, and the new grandstand at the northern end to be named solely in Bozo’s honour.

Beaver told Mark Levy he’s “totally” supportive of the move.

“He’s an Immortal of our game, and he’s done so much for the club and Manly.

“No one could argue, it’s only fitting that he has his own stand.”

The Fulton-Menzies stand, meanwhile, is set to be renamed the Menzies-Lyons stand.

Press PLAY below to hear Beaver’s reaction to the ‘huge honour’

Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images, Mark Kolbe/Getty Images