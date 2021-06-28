2GB
Staying sane under stay-at-home orders: The top tips for Sydneysiders

9 hours ago
Deborah Knight
As Greater Sydney reenters another lockdown, identifying and coping with the many different symptoms of pandemic fatigue is more important than ever.

National Mental Health Commission CEO Christine Morgan told Deborah Knight staying connected with loved ones is crucial, as is reaching out for support when you need it.

She recommends offering a “cyber-hug” and pushing through the ‘Zoom fatigue’ to maintain a visual connection.

“[If] you can’t reach out physically, you can’t hug them, put into words what you want to be physically able to do with them.

“It makes a big difference being able to see someone’s face, being able to cry with them … ‘you can see how upset I am for you’.”

Press PLAY below to hear her advice in full

For mental health support, visit HeadToHealth.gov.au or call the Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service on 1800 512 348.

You can also call Lifeline on 13 11 14, and if a life is in immediate danger call 000.

 

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
HealthNewsNSW
