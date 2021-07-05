State support loophole leaves businesses high and dry, renewing call for federal aid

The federal government is being called upon to reintroduce business support payments after leaving the “heavy-lifting” to states and territories.

Federal MP for the Hawkesbury and Blue Mountains Susan Templeman told Jim Wilson she has lots of constituents with businesses which don’t meet the $75,000 turnover threshold for NSW’s support scheme.

“I started out as a small business that wouldn’t have met this criteria.

“But that doesn’t mean that the money that they generate and they income they bring to their owners isn’t significant.”

She also raised concerns $10,000 “doesn’t scratch the surface” for larger businesses who already purchased large quantities of perishable produce in preparation for the holidays.

“One of the obvious big gaps [is] there is no federal government support for small business.”

