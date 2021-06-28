2GB
NSW Treasurer announces support for businesses across the state

15 hours ago
NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet has announced a support package worth hundreds of millions of dollars for struggling businesses in Sydney and beyond.

Small businesses with less than 20 staff and sole traders with an annual turnover of between $75,000 and $1.2 million will be eligible for grants between $5,000 and $10,000, depending on the amount of lost income.

Larger tourism and hospitality businesses which pay up to $10 million in wages will also be eligible for the grants, which will be available from July 19.

Additionally, payroll and gaming tax liabilities will be deferred, and the Dine and Discover program extended until the end of August.

The vouchers can also now be used on takeaway meals.

More than $11 million has been allocated to house those at risk of homelessness for 14 days, and provide assistance to vulnerable temporary visa holders, asylum seekers and refugees.

The Treasurer described the packaged as a more “streamlined” version of the northern beaches package.

“Businesses in NSW should be confident that the government has got your back.”

Business NSW CEO Daniel Hunter told Deborah Knight the state-wide eligibility is particularly crucial for regional destinations that have lost all their occupancy overnight.

He’s confident the payments will be rolled out quickly.

“Hopefully this means that those businesses that are hanging by a thread can still stay afloat.

“Once the business shuts down … it’s very hard for it to come back.”

Press PLAY below to hear his response in full

