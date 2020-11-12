State of Origin ‘everything it was hyped up to be’ for debutant Isaah Yeo

Blues star Isaah Yeo has tasted victory in his debut on the State of Origin circuit, defeating the Queensland Maroons 34-10.

Yeo told Mark Levy he and his family are proud of the achievement.

“Everyone who’s been in that position has said that … it’s a dream come true, and I’m no exception.

“You run around like a headless chicken for about five minutes until you finally settle yourself down. It was everything it was hyped up to be.”

Fellow Panther Nathan Cleary received praise post-match for leading NSW to victory, and his teammate backed up the verdict.

“He was the best player in the park … it was obviously outstanding, and went a long way to us winning the game.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: NSW Blues/Official website