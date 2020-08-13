2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

State government slammed over ‘utterly ridiculous’ building proposal

5 hours ago
Ray Hadley
CFMEUDarren GreenfieldParramattaPowerhouse Museum

The NSW government have floated a bizarre plan to relocate two heritage buildings currently slated for demolition.

Parramatta’s St George’s Terrace, built in 1881, and Willow Grove, built circa 1886, are to be torn down to make way for a new Powerhouse Museum.

Opposing the proposal, the NSW CFMEU placed green bans on the historical structures.

In a bizarre twist, the government came to the negotiating table with a counter-offer: to dismantle and re-erect the two buildings elsewhere.

CFMEU NSW secretary Darren Greenfield told Ray Hadley he “couldn’t believe” the proposal, labelling it “utterly ridiculous”.

“I responded with ‘that’s unacceptable’.

“It’s unacceptable to us, to the residents, and to all the constituents in NSW … who have been against this project.

“I was shaking my head, mate.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Google Maps

Ray Hadley
LocalNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873