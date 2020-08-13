State government slammed over ‘utterly ridiculous’ building proposal

The NSW government have floated a bizarre plan to relocate two heritage buildings currently slated for demolition.

Parramatta’s St George’s Terrace, built in 1881, and Willow Grove, built circa 1886, are to be torn down to make way for a new Powerhouse Museum.

Opposing the proposal, the NSW CFMEU placed green bans on the historical structures.

In a bizarre twist, the government came to the negotiating table with a counter-offer: to dismantle and re-erect the two buildings elsewhere.

CFMEU NSW secretary Darren Greenfield told Ray Hadley he “couldn’t believe” the proposal, labelling it “utterly ridiculous”.

“I responded with ‘that’s unacceptable’.

“It’s unacceptable to us, to the residents, and to all the constituents in NSW … who have been against this project.

“I was shaking my head, mate.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Google Maps