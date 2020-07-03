STARTS MONDAY | Jim Wilson takes the reins of 2GB Drive

Senior journalist and respected broadcaster Jim Wilson will claim the airwaves on Monday as the new host of 2GB Drive.

Jim has appeared across Nine’s various radio stations for over two decades and will replace Ben Fordham in the competitive Drive slot.

He joins 2GB from the Seven Network, where he’s become a familiar face for Sydneysiders as the network’s sports presenter and sports editor.

As Mark Levy steps down from temporary hosting duties, he’s welcomed Jim to the 2GB family.

Jim thanked Mark for keeping the Drive chair warm for him.

“Mark, you’ve done a terrific job in this chair, and you are a good mate, and I feel very honoured to be taking over from yourself and Ben Fordham.

“I’m joining a great team with Ben and Ray, who I have an enormous amount of respect for, and Deb Knight who’ll be handing me the baton in the afternoon.

“Everyone’s been so welcoming.

“I can’t wait for Monday.”

2GB Drive with Jim Wilson begins Monday July 6 at 3pm.