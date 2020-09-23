‘Startling’ new evidence heard in corruption inquiry

The secretary for the NSW Government Whip has been escorted to Parliament House to collect a computer hard drive as part of an Independent Commission Against Corruption inquiry.

The commission is investigating the conduct of former Liberal MP Daryl Maguire, who is accused of misusing his position as a company director.

Escorted by ICAC staff, Rebecca Cartwright left the witness stand to return to her office to collect the hard drive, that he allegedly told her to “lose”.

2GB senior reporter Clinton Maynard crossed to Jim Wilson with the latest in what he described as “startling” evidence.

“[Ms Cartwright] is on the stand giving evidence in this case of Daryl Maguire, and this came in the last hour after the government whip’s office was raided this afternoon,” he said.

It’s not known what’s contained on the hard drive.

Click PLAY below to hear the latest update