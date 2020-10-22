Stadiums promise showstopping Grand Final ‘spectacles’

Deborah Knight has caught up with the bosses of ANZ Stadium and the Gabba ahead of the biggest weekend of sport in the calendar.

Sunday’s NRL Grand Final will see the Penrith Panthers go up against the Melbourne Storm for the 2020 Telstra Premiership trophy.

ANZ Stadium CEO Daryl Kerry told Deborah Knight the pre-match entertainment will be a highlight.

“Amy Shark’s … a great addition to the day, and I’m sure everyone will love what she does.”

Mr Kerry tried to remain neutral, but admitted he has “a soft spot for the Panthers”.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

The Gabba’s General Manager Mark Zundans is equally fired up for the AFL Grand Final on Saturday night.

The all-Aussie entertainment includes Sheppard at half-time, and DMA’S, Wolfmother’s Andrew Stockdale and Cub Sport warming up the crowd.

“I’ve got goosebumps … we’re really looking forward to it.

“This is going to be a spectacle in itself.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

