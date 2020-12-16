Stadium to be named in honour of ‘living legend’ Eric Tweedale

The oldest living Wallaby player Eric Tweedale will have a stadium named after him.

Ray Hadley had lobbied the Cumberland City Council who voted unanimously to name the Granville Park stadium in honour of the 99-year-old.

Mayor Steve Christou told Mark Levy the stadium should be completed in March, weather permitting.

“We’re very proud of Eric, he’s a living legend around here.

“He still comes down and watches club games, participates in the club song.”

Image: Getty/Matt King