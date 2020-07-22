Son armed with meat cleaver charged after dispute with mother and neighbour

A man has been charged after allegedly threatening his neighbour with a meat cleaver in Sydney’s west.

The 35-year-old was allegedly in the middle of an argument with his mother in the driveway of their Pendle Hill home.

He allegedly slapped his mother in the face and smashed the windows of his neighbour’s car with a meat cleaver.

He approached his 50-year-old neighbour and accused him of calling the police.

The man allegedly swung the meat cleaver towards his neighbour who was standing behind a security screen door, cutting through the mesh.

The 35-year-old was charged with two counts of malicious damage, being armed with intent to commit a serious indictable offence and common assault.

He was refused bail and will appear in court today.