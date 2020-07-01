‘Solved!’: Local council backs down after coronavirus confusion

Kids community sport will be able to kick off again on Saturday in the Southern Highlands area after a “confusing” roadblock by a local council.

Yesterday, Ray Hadley queried why Wingecarribee Shire Council had advised local clubs sporting grounds couldn’t be reopened until the easing of restrictions was officially gazetted by the state government, despite Sports Minister Geoff Lee advising otherwise.

Today Wingecarribee Shire Council mayor Duncan Gair told Ray there had been a mix-up.

“There’s been a bit of confusion….the gazettal wasn’t issued until 4.30pm yesterday afternoon [and] we are following the rules of the health department,” he said.

“As such the clubs will be able to operate as normal, no worries.

“Everything is in order to go on Saturday.”

Ray was glad the situation has now been resolved.

“That’s all solved, that’s fantastic.”

Image: Getty

