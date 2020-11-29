Soldier killed in Afghanistan could lose medal after Brereton inquiry

The family of a soldier killed in Afghanistan have been left distressed as they face the prospect of having their son’s medal stripped.

Thousands of veterans may lose their meritorious unit citations following the Brereton inquiry report, which uncovered 39 alleged unlawful killings of prisoners and civilians by Australian soldiers in Afghanistan.

Ray Palmer’s son Scott died in Afghanistan during a combat mission in 2010.

His family is desperate to stop their son’s medal being stripped from them.

Ray told Ben Fordham Scott’s career was “unblemished”.

“It’s like living that old hell again.

“It’s just bringing back old wounds.”

Image: Department Of Defence