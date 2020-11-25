Tributes flow for soccer legend Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona, one of the greatest soccer players of all time, has died.

The 60-year-old suffered a heart attack at his home in Argentina.

His home country has announced three days of mourning.

Sports Reporter for LBC Radio in London, David Domb, told Ben Fordham “it’s a really sad day for the world of football”.

“He really was just a wonderfully gifted talent.”

Argentinian football journalist living in Sydney, Ezequiel Trumper, told Ben Fordham he managed to change the perception of soccer.

“I followed Maradona since he started.

“Maradona was something celestial, unique, incredible. He did things that I’ve never seen before or even since.”

Former Socceroos star Robbie Slater described Maradona as a “superstar” in the world of football, and “godlike” in his home country.

“To play against him was surreal as a footballer,” Robbie Slater told Ben Fordham.

Robbie went on to share a one in a lifetime experience he had with Maradona after a game one year.

