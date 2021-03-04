2GB
Snake on the loose in Sydney shopping centre!

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
A red bellied black snake has made a surprise appearance at Rouse Hill shopping centre in Sydney’s north west.

Police and a snake catcher have been called to deal with the snake which is outside.

2GB reporter Amie Meehan was on the phone when she saw the snake “go from one lot of bushes to another lot, under a tree” inside the tree.

She said the snake was drawing a bit of an audience.

“It’s certainly outnumbered by people at this point, people are really getting quite close, we’ve actually had now centre management come down … [and] Police officers with a drone.”

Click PLAY to hear how the saga unfolded below 

Jim Wilson
News
