Small business benefactors ‘one step ahead’ sponsor those less fortunate

An investment expert has launched a campaign to bring emergency financial relief to businesses less likely to survive the lockdown.

‘Adopt-a-Shop’ creator Margaret Lomas told Jim Wilson the idea popped into her head when she saw a friend post on social media.

“He said ‘Wouldn’t it be great if all the people who are still reasonably prosperous could just help out one small business?’

“I ran down to my computer, created a website and just made it up as I went along from there!”

Most of the benefactors helping pay the bills are surprisingly not large companies themselves, she explained.

“They are mainly small businesses who are just one step ahead of the business they’re helping, or even individuals; we have a couple of self-funded retirees.”

Image: Getty