Sleepless nights ‘not a big ask’ for doctor in charge of rapid COVID-19 testing

Health professionals have been working tirelessly on the front line of the fight against COVID-19, and Dr Paul Price is no exception.

As head of emergency at St Vincent’s Hospital, Dr Price has the final say on who uses the facility’s near-instantaneous COVID-19 test.

He told Jim Wilson the state-of-the-art testing method has been essential in formulating a rapid response to the virus.

“Not only is it a useful thing if it’s positive, it’s incredibly useful if it’s a negative test.

“We then know we don’t need to go through all the personal protective equipment and the isolation, and all those other things that then will cause loss of resources down the line.”

Dr Price has barely slept in months, being contacted by emergency staff at all hours for the go-ahead to use the test, but he said he doesn’t begrudge it.

“To be honest, it’s not a big ask – it’s a five or ten minute phone call.

“I think it’s a way that I can really be sure we’re doing it the best way we can.”

