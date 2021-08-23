2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 2GB online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Six-day delay to inform business owner of exposure reveals contact tracers ‘overwhelmed’

41 mins ago
Jim Wilson Exclusive
Contact tracingcovid-19NSW Health
Article image for Six-day delay to inform business owner of exposure reveals contact tracers ‘overwhelmed’

A western Sydney business owner has flagged serious concerns about under-resourcing in NSW Health, after being contacted nearly a week after his office was exposed to COVID-19.

Three of Craig’s staff members were all potentially infectious in the community last week, after only being informed they were close contacts of a COVID-19 cases six and a half days later.

He told Jim Wilson he’s worried health authorities have been “overwhelmed”.

“The concern it raised in my mind was that obviously there’s a bit of a backlog there, in regards to what the contact tracers are actually picking up, and the timeline it’s taking to isolate these cases.

“I’d like to think that we’re calling on the help of the other states if possible, to help these contact tracers.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full story

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson Exclusive
HealthNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873