Six-day delay to inform business owner of exposure reveals contact tracers ‘overwhelmed’

A western Sydney business owner has flagged serious concerns about under-resourcing in NSW Health, after being contacted nearly a week after his office was exposed to COVID-19.

Three of Craig’s staff members were all potentially infectious in the community last week, after only being informed they were close contacts of a COVID-19 cases six and a half days later.

He told Jim Wilson he’s worried health authorities have been “overwhelmed”.

“The concern it raised in my mind was that obviously there’s a bit of a backlog there, in regards to what the contact tracers are actually picking up, and the timeline it’s taking to isolate these cases.

“I’d like to think that we’re calling on the help of the other states if possible, to help these contact tracers.”

Image: Getty