Sir Donald Bradman’s first baggy green up for auction

Sir Donald Bradman’s first baggy green Australian Test cap is being auctioned off.

Bradman was presented with his first baggy green in November 1928.

The cap has been displayed at the State Library of South Australia on loan from Peter Dunham, a family friend of the Bradmans, who received it as a gift from Sir Donald in the 1950s.

Dunham was jailed earlier this year after defrauding $1.3 million from his investors.

Pickles auction house’s Gavin Dempsey told Deborah Knight there’s hope the buyer will donate it to a Bradman collection.

“I don’t think you could find anything more iconic in Australian sporting memorabilia that will be ever be put to auction.”

Image: Pickles Auctions