‘Simply disgraceful!’: Ray Hadley ‘exposes’ Malcolm Turnbull

Ray Hadley has accused former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull of “making a narrative to suit his own argument” for his opposition to a planned expansion of a coal mine in the Upper Hunter region.

Mr Turnbull and his wife Lucy put in a submission to the government about the Mount Pleasant Optimisation Project, citing concerns about poor air quality in the region.

The Turnbulls own a property north of the site.

Their submission quoted two air quality readings on 1 and 8 March 2021, and described the 2333 postcode as having the “worst air quality in the state”.

Ray Hadley has revealed the data as “anomalies”.

“Unfortunately for Mr Turnbull, Mr Turnbull has been ill-advised, or loose with the truth, because on the 1 March 2021, the air quality, varied from -6 up to 113, and the only hour it reached this ridiculous figure, was the hour between 7-8pm at night.

“We have spoken to experts who tell us that’s an anomaly.

“At worst it’s a lie, at best it’s a bloke not doing any research and making a narrative to suit his own argument.

“I am happy today to expose the bloke on the program for the nonsense he said to the Department of Planning.

“The former PM is guilty by omission.

“He has taken a rubbery, out of context figure to suit his own purposes, simply disgraceful that either through imbecility, or a deliberate act, he has used figures that are an obvious anomaly to support his flawed argument.”

Click PLAY below to hear more