Should Victoria’s spike in COVID-19 cases prompt border closures?

As COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Victoria there are fears the state is experiencing the start of a second wave of infections.

Concerns over the rise in cases has prompted suggestions the border between Victoria and New South Wales should be shut to stem the risk of COVID-19 cases spreading.

Deakin University’s chair of epidemiology Catherine Bennett told Deborah Knight while the rise is concerning the infection spike shouldn’t prevent people from travelling.

“If you just put in very broad general rulings, then not only is the majority of Victorians who aren’t involved in any of this impacted but it also impacts tourism and a whole range of other things.

“I think the border control at this stage is not necessary.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty