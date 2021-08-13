2GB
Should Australia bid for the 2030 or 2034 FIFA World Cups?

2 hours ago
James Willis
Australia’s football bosses are reportedly preparing to make a bid for the 2030 or 2034 men’s World Cup, sparking heated debate over whether it’s worth the money.

James Willis pointed out Australia’s last bid cost $46 million, and bought only one FIFA vote.

Socceroos legend and Stan Sport commentator Craig Foster admitted Australia’s mismanaged 2022 bid “left a sour taste” in his mouth, but said the circumstances around Qatar’s victory were different.

“As part of their World Cup bid, just a few days before that announcement was when Qatar as a country, through their sport entities, bought PSG.

“This was a level of … financial influence that sport had never seen before.”

He wholeheartedly backed an attempt for 2030 or 2034, and “we certainly should be putting ourselves in the best possible position”.

Image: Denis Tyrin\TASS via Getty Images

James Willis
