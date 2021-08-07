“Shift of mindset” the secret to Canberra’s success over the last month

Canberra Raiders co-captain Jarrod Croker caught up with The Continuous Call Team after his side’s win against the St George Illawarra Dragons last night.

Croker says “over the last month we’ve had a shift in mindset with a greater focus on defence”.

He was impressed with the second half effort from the Raiders managing to hold St George Illawarra to nil in the second half.

“Those tough grindy wins is what has helped us play our best football over the last couple of years and I think last night was the same”.

After struggling with injury at the beginning part of the year, the third highest point scorer in NRL history is back to playing good quality football.

Take a listen to get an update from Jarrod who is in the Canberra Raiders Bubble on the Gold Coast.

Image: Canberra Raiders