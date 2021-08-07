2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

“Shift of mindset” the secret to Canberra’s success over the last month

14 mins ago
Continuous Call Team
Canberra RaidersJarrod CrokerNRLRUGBY LEAGUE
Article image for “Shift of mindset” the secret to Canberra’s success over the last month

Canberra Raiders co-captain Jarrod Croker caught up with The Continuous Call Team after his side’s win against the St George Illawarra Dragons last night.

Croker says “over the last month we’ve had a shift in mindset with a greater focus on defence”.

He was impressed with the second half effort from the Raiders managing to hold St George Illawarra to nil in the second half.

“Those tough grindy wins is what has helped us play our best football over the last couple of years and I think last night was the same”.

After struggling with injury at the beginning part of the year, the third highest point scorer in NRL history is back to playing good quality football.

Take a listen to get an update from Jarrod who is in the Canberra Raiders Bubble on the Gold Coast.

Image: Canberra Raiders

Continuous Call Team
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873