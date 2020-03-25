‘She’s the boss, the buck stops with her’: Ray calls for sackings over Ruby Princess

The number of infected Ruby Princess passengers has risen to 133 and one death and no one wants to take responsibility.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian yesterday laid the blame with the Border Force.

At a press conference today, Border Force Commissioner Michael Outram pushed back, revealing that NSW Health gave the all-clear for the Ruby Princess passengers to disembark.

“NSW Health responded to the Ruby Princess and stated, I quote, ‘the NSW Health expert panel has assessed the Ruby Princess as not, I say not requiring onboard health assessment in Sydney… You are free to disembark tomorrow. However, according to the new Australian government guidance, all passengers must go into self-isolation for 14 days.’”

Ray Hadley has taken aim at the Premier and demanded she fires those responsible or resign.

“It’s very clear that NSW Health is now responsible for infecting many, many people with the coronavirus through their ineptitude and stupidity.

“Gladys Berejiklian must either resign or call upon the Health Minister to resign and sack those as part of the NSW Health expert panel.

“She either falls on her sword or she sacks those responsible. It’s that serious. It’s unforgivable.

“She’s the boss, the buck stops with her.”

