Sharks need to ‘cut all distractions out’ says former captain

Former Cronulla captain Paul Gallen says the Sharks’ face-off with the Bulldogs is their opportunity to get their season “back on track”.

The Cronulla Sharks have lost four of five matches so far, including to the embattled St. George-Illawarra Dragons last Sunday.

Gallen told Mark Levy the “notoriously slow” start to the season for the Sharks doesn’t mean they’ve lost their way – yet.

“They need to get a wriggle on.

“The boys just need to cut all distractions out, outside of rugby league, and concentrate on the game this round.”

