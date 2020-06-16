2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sharks need to ‘cut all distractions out’ says former captain

2 hours ago
Mark Levy
CRONULLA SHARKSPAUL GALLENrugby league featured

Former Cronulla captain Paul Gallen says the Sharks’ face-off with the Bulldogs is their opportunity to get their season “back on track”.

The Cronulla Sharks have lost four of five matches so far, including to the embattled St. George-Illawarra Dragons last Sunday.

Gallen told Mark Levy the “notoriously slow” start to the season for the Sharks doesn’t mean they’ve lost their way – yet.

“They need to get a wriggle on.

“The boys just need to cut all distractions out, outside of rugby league, and concentrate on the game this round.”

Click PLAY below to hear Gallen’s comments in full

 

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873