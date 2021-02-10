‘Shane would be embarrassed’: Taxpayers pay to protect mural of ex-RFS commissioner

Two security guards have been hired by Transport for NSW at $1,300 a day to protect a mural of former NSW RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons.

The mural was defaced just a day after it was unveiled at Erskineville train station as part of a Graffiti Removal Day campaign, designed to discourage vandalism.

“Shane would be embarrassed by this,” Ray Hadley declared.

“He’d be absolutely horrified that resources are being wasted to make sure no one puts a moustache on his face or puts a tag on it somewhere.

“This is an overreach and it’s really embarrassing for all concerned.”

