Shane Fitzsimmons’ powerful message for men in wake of disasters

NSW Australian of the Year nominee and former RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons has delivered a powerful speech about resilience.

Mr Fitzsimmons told Jim Wilson he’s had time now to reflect on the 2019-20 fire season and what it means for his new role.

“We saw extraordinary loss and damage during the bushfires … and the ultimate sacrifice by firefighters and volunteers.

“But what we also saw in the darkest of times, the most awful of times, was this uprising of Australian spirit … the outpouring of love and compassion and care and support dominated and overshadowed … the awfulness and the tragedy.”

As Commissioner of Resilience NSW, he reminded all Australians – especially men – no one is immune from the emotional impacts of disasters both personal and community-wide.

“The more as men we can lead by example and be vulnerable, and let others know, and give each other permission … to have feelings, it’s okay to have emotions, and it’s okay to be affected.

“Because our resilience is strong, it gets us through … but it hasn’t been easy.”

Image: Jenny Evans/Getty Images