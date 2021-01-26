2GB
Shane Fitzsimmons’ powerful message for men in wake of disasters

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Mental HealthResilience NSWSHANE FITZSIMMONS
Article image for Shane Fitzsimmons’ powerful message for men in wake of disasters

NSW Australian of the Year nominee and former RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons has delivered a powerful speech about resilience.

Mr Fitzsimmons told Jim Wilson he’s had time now to reflect on the 2019-20 fire season and what it means for his new role.

“We saw extraordinary loss and damage during the bushfires … and the ultimate sacrifice by firefighters and volunteers.

“But what we also saw in the darkest of times, the most awful of times, was this uprising of Australian spirit … the outpouring of love and compassion and care and support dominated and overshadowed … the awfulness and the tragedy.”

As Commissioner of Resilience NSW, he reminded all Australians – especially men – no one is immune from the emotional impacts of disasters both personal and community-wide.

“The more as men we can lead by example and be vulnerable, and let others know, and give each other permission … to have feelings, it’s okay to have emotions, and it’s okay to be affected.

“Because our resilience is strong, it gets us through … but it hasn’t been easy.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Jenny Evans/Getty Images

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNewsNSW
