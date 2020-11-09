Shane Fitzsimmons honoured to be named NSW Australian of the Year

Former NSW Fire Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons has been named NSW Australian of the Year for his work during last season’s unprecedented bushfire crisis.

Mr Fitzsimmons is now in the running to be named the Australian of the Year.

He told Ben Fordham he feels privileged to have been part of an admirable team.

“Getting the award last night has just reminded me how fortunate I’ve been in my life to be part of the Rural Fire Service … to be part of a remarkable team.

“There will be dates and times and moments that are etched in my memory forever that have changed me … but being part of that team, being inspired every day … that’s what keeps people like me going.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview