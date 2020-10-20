‘Shame on him’: GPs demand apology from Pete Evans

Disgraced celebrity chef Pete Evans has faced a fresh wave of criticism after suggesting he could’ve cured the late RACGP President Dr Harry Nespolon’s cancer with alternative treatments.

Responding to the comments, Acting RACGP President Associate Professor Ayman Shenouda told Deborah Knight it’s “unbelievably unacceptable behaviour”.

“He never met Harry, he doesn’t know how Harry was devoted all his life [to] his patients … down to his last minute of life.”

Dr Shenouda demanded Mr Evans retract his comments, and apologise for distressing Dr Nespolon’s family and other sufferers of terminal illness, and sowing distrust of medical professionals.

“He’s just giving people false hope about things that are not proven at all, and not scientific.

“It’s disgusting. That is not Australian.

“Shame on him.”

