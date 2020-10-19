2GB
Ben Fordham rips into Pete Evans over ‘deeply offensive’ comments

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Dr Harry NespolonPete Evans

“I’m about to break a promise,” Ben Fordham declared.

“I made a vow to myself that I’d stop worrying about Pete Evans.”

“But there’s an element to what he’s had to say this time around which is not only wrong, it’s deeply offensive.”

Pete Evans has hit out at the recently deceased RACGP President Dr Harry Nespolon after he told Ben Fordham the former celebrity chef should make an appointment with his GP.

He suggested the doctor did not know how to best treat his pancreatic cancer, which ultimately took his life.

Now, Ben Fordham has a message for the “intellectual thick shake”, Pete Evans.

Ben Fordham
HealthNews
