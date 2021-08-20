‘Shadow pandemic’ brought into the light as Lifeline breaks records again

Mental health support service Lifeline has experienced its three busiest days in nearly six decades, all in the space of a month.

Volunteers answered more than 3,500 calls in a single day, a 40 per cent increase on 2020’s call numbers.

Lifeline chairman John Brodgen told Jim Wilson it’s a good thing that the “shadow pandemic” of mental health is being brought out into the open.

“We don’t want anyone to suffer in silence. This is a strange time; it’s okay not to be okay.”

If this story raised concerns for you, please contact Lifeline 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.