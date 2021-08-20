2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 2GB online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Shadow pandemic’ brought into the..

‘Shadow pandemic’ brought into the light as Lifeline breaks records again

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
John BrogdenLIFELINEMental Health
Article image for ‘Shadow pandemic’ brought into the light as Lifeline breaks records again

Mental health support service Lifeline has experienced its three busiest days in nearly six decades, all in the space of a month.

Volunteers answered more than 3,500 calls in a single day, a 40 per cent increase on 2020’s call numbers.

Lifeline chairman John Brodgen told Jim Wilson it’s a good thing that the “shadow pandemic” of mental health is being brought out into the open.

“We don’t want anyone to suffer in silence. This is a strange time; it’s okay not to be okay.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

If this story raised concerns for you, please contact Lifeline 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.

 

Jim Wilson
AustraliaHealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873