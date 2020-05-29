Seven shot in US protests

Seven civilians have been shot in the US state of Kentucky overnight as protesters marched the streets.

Reporter for Kentucky’s Courier Journal newspaper Tessa Duvall told Mark Levy two of the victims required surgery after gunshots rang out in downtown Louisville.

“It’s important to note that in addition to the protests that we’re seeing in Minneapolis and across much of America about a man named George Floyd, there’s also a case specific to Louisville, Kentucky about a woman named Breonna Taylor.”

Ms Taylor was killed by police in March. She was shot eight times during a narcotics investigation.

While poor weather has dispersed the majority of Kentucky protesters for the time being, Ms Duvall says more vigils and protests are planned for the days ahead.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Twitter/Tim Arvier