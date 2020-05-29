‘Complete lawlessness’: Minneapolis descends into violent and deadly riots

The US City of Minneapolis is a disaster zone after the second night of widespread rioting, looting, and arson.

The protests follow the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody who gasped for breath during an arrest on Monday while an officer kneeled on his neck for almost eight minutes.

Nine News US correspondent Tim Arvier is on the scene of the uproar in Minnesota and told Ray Hadley he has witnesses chaotic and alarming scenes with police being attacked with projectiles and young children looting stores.

“In the last hour I’ve seen a man stabbed, I’ve seen a man shot point-blank in the face with a stun grenade, I’ve seen protesters hurling bricks and rocks… at police.

“We’ve seen looters, some with guns… I’ve seen kids about five or six carrying stolen goods… with their parents.

“There is absolutely no police here at all… even though this is all happening about 100 metres from a police station… it’s just complete lawlessness.”

Tim Arvier believes we will see the situation get worse overnight as news filters through to protesters that the Minnesota prosecutor believes there’s no evidence to charge the four police officers involved in Mr Floyd’s arrest.

“The protesters today have been open in telling me… until there’s charges, until there’s an arrest of those officers, this city will continue to burn… night after night.”

“They have taken over the streets here. An incredible amount of force will be needed to quell this,” Mr Arvier said.

