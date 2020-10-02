Seniors advocates demand aged care findings be reflected in budget

The Aged Care Royal Commission has handed down a special COVID-19 report identifying immediate areas for action.

Among the recommendations, the government has been asked to fund enough staff to allow visits from families and friends, expand provisions for allied health professionals, including mental health services, and establish a national aged care plan for COVID-19 through the National Cabinet.

National Seniors Australia chief advocate Ian Henschke told Jim Wilson the federal budget will be a test of the government’s commitment to implementing the recommendations.

He holds particular concern for home care funding.

“We will be watching, and we will be waiting to see whether they’ve done what the previous interim report [demanded].”

