Senior Labor MP backing Jodi McKay despite predicted 100-year election loss

5 hours ago
One of the Labor MPs named as a potential contender for the top job insists the Opposition leader has her support.

Jodi McKay will front a caucus meeting this morning after polling predicted Labor would suffer the biggest loss at the next election in more than 100 years.

 

NSW Shadow Education Minister Prue Carr told Chris Smith she’s “always supported the leader”.

“No one is suggesting that there needs to be another leader of the Labor Party at this point.”

